Vancouver Aquarium penguins are moving to Alberta
The relocation, meant to help with population decline, will happen next month: aquarium
The Vancouver Aquarium's four African penguins will be leaving the nest soon and moving to a larger colony in Edmonton, Alta.
A release from the aquarium says the move, which will happen next month, will further efforts to address population declines of the endangered species.
"It's very important for them to live in a bigger colony," said marine mammal trainer Madison Jean.
While the aquarium would not disclose which facility the penguins — named Hope, Lillooet, Steveston and Saltspring — are heading to, they say it is home to a larger colony of about 17 penguins participating in a breeding program.
The initiative is part of a larger program run by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, where the Vancouver Aquarium is a member.
Their African Penguin SAFE program aims to work with animal facilities across the world to help recover the species.
Aquarium staff have grown close with the penguins since they first arrived in 2012, coming from the New England Aquarium in Boston, Mass.
"A bunch of the trainers past and present have built such a strong bond with these guys," said Jean.
"They're little, but they left big footprints on our soul."
Jean says while staff will miss the penguins, they are excited for the birds to embark on this new journey.
"They'll definitely be with more penguins and they'll definitely be getting the same amount of animal care that we give here."
