Vancouver approves city's first 3 cannabis outlets

Weed can now be purchased completely above board at three locations in Vancouver after the city issued business licenses to three different outlets.

Evergreen Cannabis Society in Kitsilano and two City Cannabis Co. shops — one on Fraser Street and another on Robson Street — are now able to sell legal cannabis products supplied by the Liquour Distribution Branch, the wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis in B.C.

However, it appears only one of the stores is set to open.

Evergreen Cannabis has scheduled its grand opening for Dec. 5.

The City Cannabis Co. website lists its Robson Street location as temporarily closed, although, a store employee said it would be reopening Wednesday. Its Fraser Street location is listed as coming soon.

City Cannabis staff were seen working at the company's Robson Street location on Friday, but they not were not letting members of the public into the store. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

All retail cannabis outlets in Vancouver must have a municipal development permit, a provincial licence and municipal business licence to operate.

The three Vancouver outlets brings the number of fully licensed private cannabis stores in B.C. to six.