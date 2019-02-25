Vancouver animators among Oscar winners as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wins best animation

A team of talented animators from Vancouver were among the list of Oscar winners at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Sony Pictures Animations' Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the award for best animated feature at the award ceremony at the Dolby Theatre.

The movie was created by teams of animators from around the world — the biggest of which was based at Sony Imageworks' Vancouver headquarters.

The movie beat out major box-office hits including Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks The Internet, critically acclaimed director Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, and Mirai, a film by veteran Japanese animator Mamoru Hosoda.

The animators used an art style that's not typical of other superhero movies. Senior animator Nick Kondo previously told CBC News much of the inspiration came from Japanese animation.

The film has won at nearly every awards show it has been nominated for, including a win for best animated feature at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in January.

