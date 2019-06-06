Ambulance crew took 35 minutes to get into apartment of dying woman

The last person Tracey Gunderson spoke to was an ambulance call-taker while she frantically begged for help.

It was 8:14 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2018.

"My groin. It's bleeding. Profusely!" Gunderson, 56, stammered in a recording her family obtained through a freedom of information request.

"We're gonna get you lots of help," the call-taker promised.

Paramedics arrived at her low-income housing complex at Powell Street and Gore Avenue on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside in less than five minutes.

It took them more than 35 minutes, however, to make it to her sixth-floor suite because of extra security features in the building including a locked elevator. She was found unresponsive with no pulse.

Chelsea Brent wants to know why her mother, Tracey Gunderson, bled to death alone in her Downtown Eastside apartment. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

Her daughter, Chelsea Brent, blames a new emergency dispatch policy for the delay.

The policy prioritizes calls with a colour-coding system that does not send firefighters with paramedics in all cases — but it is firefighters, not paramedics, with master keys to multi-unit buildings like Gunderson's.

Fire crews were not sent to Brent's mother's call right away. Brent believes if they had been, her mother may have survived.

"I don't have a word for it," Brent said in an exclusive interview. "It blows my mind. It makes me beyond angry and I don't trust the system."

As a 911 dispatcher, Brent is familiar with how emergency calls work.

She wants answers about her mother's death and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix has ordered an independent review.

Faulty policy

Under the new system, purple and red calls are the most critical and the only ones to get ambulance and fire response automatically.

Gunderson's call was tagged code orange: ambulance only, no fire.

Brent said her mother had ongoing issues with rectal and uterine prolapse — conditions where the organs lose their normal attachments inside the body.

"I guess they deemed it to be obviously an emergency, but not life threatening at the time," Brent said.

Two minutes and 40 seconds into the call, the call-taker asked Gunderson to hold a towel on the wound.

"Is the bleeding controlled or is it bleeding through?"

"No!" she screamed, terrified. "It's not!"

"Okay, ma'am, you don't need to get rude with me, here," the call-taker responded firmly.

She apologized.

He offered words of understanding.

Tracey Gunderson lived on the sixth floor of this building at Powell Street and Gore Avenue in Vancouver. Extra security measures in the common area meant paramedics alone were not able to get up to her suite. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

Deadly delay

"I'm all dizzy in the head," Gunderson pleaded, four minutes and 45 seconds into the call.

"Just hang in there with me, we're almost there," was the reply.

It took paramedics 11 minutes and multiple buzzings of Gunderson's suite to get through the main door of her building.

Once inside, the crew encountered another locked door and a locked elevator in the building's common area.

They tried to call Gunderson again, but got no answer.

At 8:32 a.m., paramedics called for a routine, not emergency, response by fire crews to unlock doors and access the sixth floor.

The nearest firehall to Tracey Gunderson's building is about a block away. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

"There should be no reason fire shouldn't be attending," Chelsea said.

"They made assumptions that she was fine. I don't know if it was assumptions based on her being a Downtown Eastside person or what it was."

BCEHS: system faster for those most in need

B.C. Emergency Health Services senior provincial executive director Neil Lilley said he could not discuss specifics of this case.

Speaking generally, he said the new colour classification system gets help faster to patients who need it most.

He added it's not true that fire crews would be dispatched with every single call under the old system.

Even under the new system, if paramedics can't arrive in 10 minutes, fire crews are sent out.

"What we don't want is too [many] resources tied up on one incident where they are going to arrive approximately the same time," Lilley said.

"The system really does work," he insisted.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services information officer Jonathan Gormick says under the new system, the medical call volume has dropped 30 per cent.

A view inside B.C. Emergency Health Service's dispatch centre. Chelsea Brent believes a new dispatch policy may have contributed to her mother's death. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

In November, five minutes and 30 seconds into Gunderson's call, the call-taker kept promising help was coming.

"I'm all blurry," Gunderson told him. "I can't put any pressure on it."

She finally snapped, "I'm dying!"

Provincial government review

Brent hopes the promised review will provide answers about why her mother had to bleed to death alone.

BCEHS did an internal review of the matter, which lead to a note in the E-Comm 911 system about Gunderson's building having access issues.

From now on, BCEHS says, fire crews should be dispatched to all calls at that building.

Brent can't say for sure if firefighters' presence would have saved her mother but she doesn't want anyone else's last minutes to be like her mother's.

Six minutes and 44 seconds into Gunderson's last call, she was trailing off.

She begged, "Please hurry."