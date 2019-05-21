Police investigate multi-vehicle crash involving ambulance in front of hospital
Two other sedans were involved in the crash at Oak Street and 12th Avenue Monday night
Collision investigators with Vancouver police are looking into a multi-vehicle crash involving an ambulance Monday night.
It happened some time before midnight at the corner of Oak Street and 12th Avenue, right outside Vancouver General Hospital.
Two other vehicles, both sedans, also appeared to be involved in the crash.
The accident shut down the intersection in all directions for a number of hours as investigators gathered evidence at the scene.
It's unknown if anyone was injured.