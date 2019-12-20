Up to 90,000 travellers are expected to fly through YVR every day over the holidays

It's the most wonderful time of the year — if you love big crowds and busy airports.

Friday marks one of the busiest days of the year at the Vancouver International Airport, with up to 90,000 travellers expected to pass through it.

It also kicks off the airport's holiday season, which lasts until Jan. 6. During that time, the airport is gearing up for 85,000 travellers each day.

Reg Krake, the Vancouver Airport Authority's director of customer experience, says the busiest periods also include the days following Christmas and Jan. 6.

"There's not a lot of quiet time at YVR during the holidays," he said.

"There will be times in the day on any of these days when it can be quite busy. And there may be times in the day when it can be quiet. That's why we recommend you plan ahead and leave extra time."

Record number of passengers

The airport is forecasting a record 26 million passengers in 2019, breaking last year's record of 25.9 million.

It's also busy preparing for the arrival of ride-hailing in Metro Vancouver, which is anticipated in the new year.

Andrew Grams, the airport's director of parking and ground transportation, says a designated area has been set up for ride-hailing vehicles at the arrivals section.

Ride-hail vehicles will be kept in a holding until they're matched with customers. Drop-offs will take place at the usual departure area.

YVR officials are asking travellers to give themselves plenty of time in advance. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

YVR says to follow these holiday travel tips: