Vancouver abandons plan to open Jericho Hostel as shelter for city's homeless population

The City of Vancouver has abandoned plans to use the Jericho Hostel in West Point Grey as temporary housing for people who are homeless.

A statement from a city spokesperson said the hostel's location, lack of transit and services, the age of the building and accessibility issues made it a poor candidate for shelter space.

"After touring the space and consulting with B.C. Housing and potential operators, the decision has been made to not activate this space as a shelter," reads the statement.

In December, the city announced a "voluntary transition" plan to move campers at the Strathcona Park tent city into temporary housing at Jericho Hostel and Motel 2400 on Kingsway, both city-owned properties.

A newly installed fence is pictured enclosed around temporary homeless shelters at Strathcona Park in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Donnie Rosa, general manager of the Vancouver Park Board, said once the indoor space had been secured for the encampment's residents, the board would move to enforce the city's no-camping bylaw, possibly through a court injunction.

At the time, Sandra Singh, general manager of Arts, Culture, and Community Services, said the city required provincial funding to follow through with the plan.

According to Tuesday's statement, the Motel 2400 is still being looked at as an option by the city and B.C. housing, but no decision has been made.

On Monday, B.C. Attorney General David Eby announced in a news release 60 new shelter spaces at the former Army and Navy department store site at 15-27 West Hastings and $1.8 million in funding for a 60-bed temporary housing project at 875 Terminal Ave.

The Vancouver Park Board recently erected a two-metre high fence through the middle of Strathcona Park in an effort to reclaim part of the park for recreational use.