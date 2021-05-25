Vancouver records 7th homicide of 2021
A man has been arrested and is charged with second-degree murder.
A 59-year-old man has died of stab wounds suffered on Saturday
Vancouver police say a 59-year-old man stabbed to death on Saturday morning is the city's seventh homicide of 2021.
Officers were called to a home near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue at 2:30 a.m. PT, where they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.
The unidentified man died in hospital Monday morning, according to VPD spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison.
Rajesh Narayan, 38, was arrested on Saturday close to the scene of the crime and is now charged with second-degree murder.
Police believe the two men knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing and VPD asks that anyone with information contact the homicide unit at 604-717-2500.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?