Vancouver records 7th homicide of 2021

Vancouver police say a 59-year-old man stabbed to death on Saturday morning is the city's seventh homicide of 2021.

Officers were called to a home near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue at 2:30 a.m. PT, where they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

The unidentified man died in hospital Monday morning, according to VPD spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison.

Rajesh Narayan, 38, was arrested on Saturday close to the scene of the crime and is now charged with second-degree murder.

Police believe the two men knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and VPD asks that anyone with information contact the homicide unit at 604-717-2500.