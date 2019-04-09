A Vancouver Park Board commissioner will introduce an urgent motion Monday night to try to stop Cypress Hill playing at this year's 4/20 event on Sunset Beach.

John Coupar wants staff to ask organizers to cancel the scheduled performance by the hip hop band Saturday in an effort to control crowd size and reduce the amount of damage that could be done to the park grounds.

The Cypress Hill show was announced last week.

"[The show] is going to dramatically increase the size of the event. We've had considerable damage [from the event] in the past, so, I think, as a park commissioner, it's my duty to say, 'Hey, this is getting out of hand,'" Coupar said Monday morning.

"We've been telling this [4/20] group that they're not welcome in the park for a number of years."

Sunset Beach has played host to 4/20, against the wishes of the park board, since 2017. Commissioners have refused to issue permits to organizers and asked them to move the event to a more suitable location.

Rappers Sen Dog, left, and B-Real of Cypress Hill perform on stage in Germany in 2010. The weed-loving California rappers are scheduled to perform in Vancouver on April 20. (Hermann J. Knippertz/The Associated Press)

But Coupar's fellow park commissioner, John Irwin, said with just days to go, it may be too late to stop the booked concert.

"It's kind of difficult because I could see banning the band — which, to be honest, I'm not even familiar with their music — I don't know that saying, especially once it's all set up, that they can't do this, that that's going to work," Irwin said.

Sunrise at Sunset Beach in Vancouver after 4/20 in 2018. The event, which is not sanctioned by the park board, draws ire over the mess left behind each year. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Last year, 4/20 attracted 40,000 people and 140 unlicensed vendors, who paid organizers for booth space.

In a statement earlier this month, the city estimated last year's event cost taxpayers around $235,000, with organizers covering $32,000 of those costs.

Saturday's 4/20 event is the first since recreational marijuana was legalized in Canada on Oct. 17, 2018. It is also the 25th anniversary of the first 4/20 event in the city.