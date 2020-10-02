Vancouver police seek high-risk sex offender after he violated court-ordered conditions

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help in finding a violent, high-risk sex offender who is wanted back in custody.

Vance William Plante has not checked in with his probation officer and has violated his court-ordered conditions, including removing his electronic monitoring, the Vancouver Police Department said in an email.

Plante could be in the Downtown Eastside, police say.

He is described as five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact police.