VPD releases video of suspect after violent home invasion leaves senior in hospital

Vancouver police are appealing for witnesses after a violent home invasion in the Renfrew neighbourhood left a senior with life-threatening injuries.

The VPD says it was called to a home near East 35th Avenue and Victoria Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Friday after an unknown man entered through the victim's unlocked front door.

The homeowner was assaulted while he attempted to confront the man, and is now in hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the incident was random in nature and the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Police say an 89-year-old man was assaulted during a "random" home invasion near East 35th Avenue and Victoria Drive on Oct. 29.

"Right now, we believe there is a public safety risk as we don't know who is responsible for this," said Const. Tania Visintin in a statement. "Major Crime Detectives continue to investigate and make this a priority investigation."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Major Crime section at 604-717-2541 or by leaving an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.