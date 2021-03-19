Immerse yourself in the romantic world of Van Gogh at this interactive exhibition in Vancouver
Imagine Van Gogh runs March 19 to Aug. 29 at the Vancouver Convention Centre
"It's always a seduction."
That's how Paul Dupont Hebert, the man responsible for bringing an immersive art exhibition featuring the work of famed painter Vincent Van Gogh to Vancouver, describes what it feels like to see the larger-than-life show opening today at the city's convention centre.
Imagine Van Gogh features over 200 of the fabled artist's paintings, including crowd favourites like Sunflowers and The Starry Night, laid out over more than 2,300 square feet. Set to music, guests will be surrounded by eight-metre-tall animated versions of Van Gogh's work.
"It's a romantic musical painting journey, it's something unbelievable to be in," Hebert said. "You forget everything and you spend the most beautiful half hour."
Created by French Artistic Directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, the show was popular in Paris when it launched in its current version in 2017. It has since travelled to Montreal, Quebec and Winnipeg.
This year, it shows in Vancouver, Boston and Edmonton.
Hebert is president of Tandem Expositions, a Quebec company that coordinated bringing the show to North America.
Hebert said he first saw the show to be polite, because he knew the artists but was hesitant about the concept. He loved it so much he decided to postpone his retirement and make sure the show was seen by as many people on this side of the Atlantic as possible.
"It changed my life," Hebert said. "You look at the paintings and the paintings are looking at you."
The show includes Van Gogh's most famous works, painted between 1888 and 1890 in Provence, Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise and features the music of Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, Schubert, Mozart, Satie, and more.
Tickets are available online for set times and all visitors must follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including mandatory face masks.
LISTEN | Paul Dupont Hebert, president of Tandem Expositions, on the Imagine Van Gogh experience:
With files from On The Coast
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.