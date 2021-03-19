Immerse yourself in the romantic world of Van Gogh at this interactive exhibition in Vancouver

"It's always a seduction."

That's how Paul Dupont Hebert, the man responsible for bringing an immersive art exhibition featuring the work of famed painter Vincent Van Gogh to Vancouver, describes what it feels like to see the larger-than-life show opening today at the city's convention centre.

Imagine Van Gogh features over 200 of the fabled artist's paintings, including crowd favourites like Sunflowers and The Starry Night, laid out over more than 2,300 square feet. Set to music, guests will be surrounded by eight-metre-tall animated versions of Van Gogh's work.

"It's a romantic musical painting journey, it's something unbelievable to be in," Hebert said. "You forget everything and you spend the most beautiful half hour."

The show includes Van Gogh's most famous works, painted between 1888 and 1890 in Provence, Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Created by French Artistic Directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, the show was popular in Paris when it launched in its current version in 2017. It has since travelled to Montreal, Quebec and Winnipeg.

This year, it shows in Vancouver, Boston and Edmonton.

Hebert is president of Tandem Expositions, a Quebec company that coordinated bringing the show to North America.

Hebert said he first saw the show to be polite, because he knew the artists but was hesitant about the concept. He loved it so much he decided to postpone his retirement and make sure the show was seen by as many people on this side of the Atlantic as possible.

A sneak peek at the Imagine Van Gogh exhibition, now open in Vancouver CBC News BC 0:58 The immersive show includes over 200 animated paintings by the famed artist and runs until August. 0:58

"It changed my life," Hebert said. "You look at the paintings and the paintings are looking at you."

The show includes Van Gogh's most famous works, painted between 1888 and 1890 in Provence, Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise and features the music of Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, Schubert, Mozart, Satie, and more.

Tickets are available online for set times and all visitors must follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including mandatory face masks.

Visitors to the show will hear the music of Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, Schubert, Mozart, Satie, and more as they are immersed in Van Gogh's romantic world. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

LISTEN | Paul Dupont Hebert, president of Tandem Expositions, on the Imagine Van Gogh experience: