Van crashes into Burnaby auto shop
British Columbia

Van crashes into Burnaby auto shop

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision overnight in Burnaby, in which one of the vehicles crashed into an auto shop.

One man was taken to hospital after a collision involving two vehicles and a building

CBC News ·
A Burnaby auto shop is in need of repairs after two vehicles were involved in a collision along Kingsway Avenue. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

A man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision overnight in Burnaby, in which one of the vehicles crashed into an auto shop. 

Witnesses say they heard screeching tires and a large bang early Sunday morning. 

They left their homes to find a minivan had crashed into Edmonds Motors at the corner of Kingsway and 13th Avenue.

A nearby resident said bystanders pulled a man out of the van and a woman out of a white SUV.

The man was attended to by first responders and taken into the care of B.C. Ambulance Service. 

