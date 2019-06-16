Van crashes into Burnaby auto shop

A man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision overnight in Burnaby, in which one of the vehicles crashed into an auto shop.

Witnesses say they heard screeching tires and a large bang early Sunday morning.

They left their homes to find a minivan had crashed into Edmonds Motors at the corner of Kingsway and 13th Avenue.

A van has crashed into a building at the corner of Kingsway and 13th avenue in Burnaby. One person has been taken to hospital in the two vehicle collision. Road closures are in effect.

A nearby resident said bystanders pulled a man out of the van and a woman out of a white SUV.

The man was attended to by first responders and taken into the care of B.C. Ambulance Service.