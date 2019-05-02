Valuable instruments stolen from local musician Finn Manniche

A cello and guitar belonging to local musician Finn Manniche are missing.

The Van Django band member says he had the instruments stolen from his car at Pacific Centre Mall on Sunday, where he had gone to stop for lunch.

"I've got a hatchback so my instruments are visible so I usually don't like to leave them in my car," Manniche said. "But I saw so many security people, so many parking lot workers and whatever milling about that I thought it would be a pretty brazen thief that would do something like this."

Manniche left for an hour.

When he came back, his window was smashed and his instruments were gone.

Instruments worth thousands of dollars

The guitar, a Gypsy Jazz Gitane, can be bought for between $1,000 to $3,000.

It's the cello that's much more valuable to Manniche.

"It is a one-of-a-kind thing. It's handmade, unique and it was kind of a funky cello in a way, it was small. I think maybe the guy who made it, the finish didn't quite work out but it still looks kind of cool."

FINN MANICHE'S MISSING CELLO

Handwritten label reads "Sanfred Fastula."

Made in USA, 1936.

7/8ths cello.

Very dark brown in colour.

The cello, which Manniche believes is worth roughly $10,000, was taken from the backseat of his car. (Supplied/Tina Lovgreen)

Manniche admits it seems odd getting attached to an inanimate object, but said one of his friends put it best.

"[He said] 'It's not like you lost a limb but it feels like it.' It is a little bit like that. I still feel like I'm kind of mourning the loss of the instrument."

Police investigating

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed it received a report about a theft at Pacific Centre on April 28.

No arrests have been made and it is still under investigation.

For his part, Manniche appears to be taking the loss well.

"I'm not angry at the person or anything like that. I feel more, you know, there are problems in society that make people end up in a situation where they feel they have to do that kind of thing," said Manniche.

For now, his shows must go on and he'll be using a rented cello.

But playing and breaking in a new instrument isn't the same as playing his prized possession.

"I just want to get the instrument back. I'd give somebody money if they have it and they want to get rid of it."