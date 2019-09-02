De-feeted: Valemount takes step back from installing giant foot sculpture

A 12-foot foot made of laminated pine beams with copper insets for toenails nearly became Valemount's first major piece of public art — but the B.C. village's council voted it down.

The proposed 3.7-metre-high sculpture, which had already received grant funding from the Columbia Basin Trust, was intended to straddle the Big Foot Trail, with people walking through the arch of the foot.

In her submission proposing the project, artist Peggy Hubley said she wanted to celebrate the "success" of the trail, a 3.6-kilometre multi-use path that loops around the community, which lies around 260 kilometres southeast of Prince George, B.C.

"The trail changed a piece of road that was once uncomfortable, if not dangerous, to walk into one of the most frequently walked, rollerbladed, jogged, and biked spots in town," she wrote.

Hubley said the decision to use a foot was a fun idea that made her laugh.

However, Valemount council was worried that not everyone in the community would enjoy the giant foot, and has shelved the idea for now.

"It's not moving forward immediately. We would like to work with the group on a more comprehensive public consultation strategy," said Mayor Owen Torgerson.

The mayor says he wants to learn more about how the trust's art policy works and how it aligns with Valemount's own recently established public art policy before it moves forward with any projects.

Local disappointment

Neysa Weatherbee, head of the public art committee for the Valemount Arts and Cultural Society, said the society was "very sad, and disappointed and a little bit confused" when council voted down the project.

She was surprised that council felt the design was a bit contentious, she told Daybreak North's Wil Fundal.

"It's been very interesting because we've had nothing but positive remarks," said Weatherbee, adding that three local businesses immediately said they would send in letters of support when they first heard about the piece.

The committee had put a call out for proposals earlier this year for artists to apply for the opportunity for grant funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

"We were kind of happy to have a local artist to support. It would've been nice to have had other artists from the basin, but it was pretty special that an artist actually living in our community put together a proposal," said Weatherbee.

She doesn't know what their next steps will be, but some options include applying to have the piece installed on private property or in an area maintained by the regional district — or they may wait for council to re-address it.

"They would like us to wait till next year's funding and go through more public process," she said.

Valemount village council has opted to shelve a proposal for a 12-foot foot sculpture, complete with toenails, proposed for the Big Foot trail. 7:38

