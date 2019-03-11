Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigate separate homicides in B.C.'s central and eastern Interior
RCMP in British Columbia's central Interior are investigating two fatal attacks, one in 100 Mile House and the other in Valemount, but they say there is nothing to suggest the public is at risk.

RCMP say two men have been killed in separate incidents in Valemount and 100 Mile House. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Officers with the North District Major Crime Unit responded to reports of a shooting Sunday at a home that is well known to police in 100 Mile House.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release that a man was found dead in the home, but his name and age have not been released.

Just an hour after the first call, Saunderson says Mounties were called to a report of a dead man in Valemount, more than 300 kilometres to the east.

The second victim is a man in his 60s, and Saunderson has not said how he died.

She said both deaths are being treated as homicides, but police have not linked them.

