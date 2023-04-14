Vaisakhi takes centre stage at school in Surrey, B.C.

Every April, Sikhs around the world gather to mark Vaisakhi. It celebrates the creation of the order of the Khasla in 1699 — a defining moment in Sikh history which gave the Sikh faith its final form.

Vaisakhi is one of the most important festivals in the Sikh calendar and is usually celebrated on April 13 or 14 each year.

Celebrations are happening today across B.C., including at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School in Surrey.

Lovleen Kaur Brar is a Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth and she's looking forward to the Vaisakhi festivities at her school because they will give many of her fellow students insight into her life away from the classroom, she says.

"It just makes me happy that people from other ethnicities get an opportunity to get to know about my culture, my religion, and get a chance to participate," Brar told host Stephen Quinn on CBC's The Early Edition.

The day at Queen Elizabeth will be filled with presentations and performances that highlight Vaisakhi's cultural and religious significance for people of the Sikh faith. Students will also go through stations that explain the five articles of Sikhism.

Brar, whose grandparents immigrated to Canada from India 10 years ago, will be running some of the stations and will also serve as emcee at a school-wide assembly.

Standing up in front of the whole school isn't something she would normally feel comfortable doing, but the recognition of Vaisakhi at Queen Elizabeth has her stepping forward.

"I generally have always been on the shy side," Brar said, adding that she has been afraid of getting judged. "But this year I feel like I went out of my comfort zone, which I'm really happy I did."

More awareness still needed: teacher

Sarabdeep Kaur Johal is the department head of languages at Queen Elizabeth, and teaches Punjabi and English. As a Sikh in Canada, she says she has noticed a change in the mindset of Canadians when it comes to celebrating occasions like Vaisakhi.

She added, however, that more education and awareness is still needed — even for some young people of Sikh heritage.

"Such events as these, what's happening today, I think it's really going to bring up more light to what Sikhism means and what it stands for," Johal said.

"It's all about equality. Sikhism teaches that we need to respect everyone, we need to take a stand against injustice, especially when it comes to Vaisakhi."

Vancouver, Surrey festivals return

Today's Vaisakhi celebrations at Queen Elizabeth Secondary will be a precursor to much larger community events. The Vancouver Vaisakhi festival is set for Saturday, April 15 and the Surrey Vaisakhi festival happens on Saturday, April 22.

Both are returning after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be among the largest Vaisakhi celebrations outside of India.

Pre-pandemic, the Surrey Vaisakhi festival drew crowds of 300,000 to 500,000 people. This year, organizers are predicting as many as 700,000 people could be in attendance.

Vancouver Vaisakhi festival

• When: Saturday, April 15

• Where: East 49th Avenue between Main and Fraser Street

• Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Surrey Vaisakhi festival

• When: Saturday, April 22

• Where: Around 128 Street and 76 Avenue

• Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.