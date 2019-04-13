Vaisakhi parade returns to Surrey after 3-year hiatus

Canada's largest Vaisakhi parade will return to Surrey following three years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers expect this year's event will draw one its largest crowds yet.

Every April, millions of Sikhs around the world celebrate Vaisakhi, a day that marks the new year. It's considered one of the most important festivals in the Sikh calendar.

"It's such a significant event, so bringing it back into a space where it's available for people to interact again after three years is quite exciting," said Moninder Singh, spokesperson for the Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade.

This year's Vaisakhi parade will take place on April 22 and begin at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar on 85 Avenue in Surrey.

The parade, which started in Surrey in 1998, saw crowds between 300,000 to 500,000 people prior to the pandemic. Singh estimates up to 700,000 people could be in attendance this year, partly due to a growing number of Punjabi students living in B.C.

"A lot of families come from even Punjab and India ... we've also heard from down south, like in the United States, from California, Texas, where buses will be coming up this year of people that are just coming in droves," said Singh.

Moninder Singh, spokesperson for the Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parad, says this year's celebration is expected to draw one of the largest crowds yet. (Eva Uguen-Csenge/CBC News)

He believes the farmers' movement in India will also have an impact on this year's turnout.

"There's also this feeling of turmoil within the Sikh community, within Punjab," Singh said.

"So it's just the community being able to gather in a space where we're allowed to be together, making decisions and taking some political action or solidarity."

'An opportunity to reconnect'

Pall Beesla of Vancouver says he has been attending Vaisakhi celebrations in Vancouver and Surrey for years. He sees the return to in-person celebrations as a time to come together.

"A lot of folks lost touch, a lot of connectivity was lost," he said. "This is an opportunity to reconnect with friends and family for a joyous occasion."

Pall Beesla, centre, says this year's Vaisakhi celebrations are a time to reconnect with community. (Pall Beesla)

Beesla says he recently spoke to neighbours who are moving away but plan to return for Vaisakhi celebrations.

"They're not from the Sikh community, but it was something that they always look forward to," he said.

"These are the sorts of connections and bonds that are formed over events that are welcoming to everyone."

This year's colourful procession will feature a variety of floats, live music and dancers.

"There's so much colour, so much vibrancy," Beesla said. "Folks get dressed up and they want to put on their Sunday best, so to speak."

Marchers at the Vaisakhi parade in Vancouver in April 2019. The parade, which started in Surrey in 1998, saw crowds between 300,000 to 500,000 people prior to the pandemic. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

Singh notes there will be 2,500 participants in the procession, representing 20 community organizations.

"From an educational perspective [the event] allows for many different groups like social activist groups to Indigenous groups and others, to set up tents along the route and then we actually get to learn about one another," Singh said.

Singh said one of the major draws of the event is the food. The practice of serving free meals to the community are acts of seva and langar, two significant aspects of the Sikh religion.

"It's not just free food, it actually speaks to the socioeconomic problems ... opening conversations as to why this disparity exists."