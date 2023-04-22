After 3 years of pandemic restrictions, over half a million people gather in Surrey, B.C., for Vaisakhi parade

More than half a million people flocked to Surrey, B.C., for one of the largest Vaisakhi parades in Canada.

The Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, taking place on Saturday for the first time in three years, had been paused since 2019 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Vaisakhi celebrates the creation of the order of the Khalsa in 1699, a defining moment in Sikh history that gave the Sikh faith its final form.

Vaisakhi is marked by colourful processions, as well as the practice of serving free meals to the community in acts of seva and langar, two significant aspects of the Sikh religion.

Women and children are pictured during Vaisakhi festivities in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Saturday's celebration in the Newton neighborhood of Surrey, southeast of Vancouver, featured food, music, performances and speeches, and decorative floats.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade would see between 300,000 to 500,000 attendees. According to festival organizers, over 500,000 people attended this year's event.

More than 500,000 people attended this year's Vaisakhi parade in Surrey, southeast of Vancouver, according to event organizers. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Hundreds of thousands also attended a separate Vaisakhi parade in South Vancouver last Saturday, where B.C. Premier David Eby and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim were also in attendance.

Organizers said the return of both parades shows the unity and acceptance of the Punjabi community within Canada.

Volunteers serve food during the Vaisakhi festivities in Surrey, B.C. Vaisakhi is marked by colourful processions as well as the practice of serving free meals to the community. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

'It brings all the memories back'

Raj Arneja, owner of Nanak Foods in Surrey, was among those serving food during the festivities. Staff from Nanak Foods also volunteered their time to cook and serve food to attendees.

"It's part of our Sikh religion, it is part and parcel of us doing seva," said Arneja.

"It feels really good, it's exhilarating to see all the people."

People are pictured during the Vaisakhi parade in Surrey, B.C. A week before, another Vaisakhi parade was held in South Vancouver, where nearly as many people attended. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Tony Singh, owner of Surrey grocery Fruiticana, also served food from a tent. He said it felt great to be back and connect with friends, family and the community.

"It feels wonderful to be out here and doing seva," said Singh.

"This year feels a little different because after three years, we come back, it brings all the memories back."

The Vaisakhi parade in Surrey, B.C., is one of the largest in Canada. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Festivities run until around 6 p.m. Organizers say they will now start planning for the 2024 parade.

"As always, the festivities were volunteer-driven and exemplify the pride and enthusiasm of the Sikh community in sharing their rich culture and history," organizers of the parade said in a statement.