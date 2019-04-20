Surrey man arrested in connection with disturbing Vaisakhi Facebook comment

A 46-year-old Surrey, B.C., man has been arrested in connection with a disturbing Facebook comment that was posted about the city's Vaisakhi parade.

The man is in custody and could potentially be charged with public incitement of hatred.

The comment, which has since been removed, alluded to a potential violent act at last Saturday's parade, which drew hundreds of thousands of people. It was posted in the comments section of a news story post.

Police said that there is no indication of danger to the public.

They also say the investigation is ongoing and that the incident should serve to encourage everyone to familiarize themselves with Canadian hate propaganda laws.