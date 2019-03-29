Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov announces he's returned to office

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov, who had been on leave for more than five months following a sexual assault charge, has returned to office.

A statement by the city said Vagramov resumed his duties on Monday and would return to all of his previous responsibilities, with the exception of his position on the Port Moody Police Board.

Vagramov temporarily stepped down on March 28, after a special prosecutor approved a sex assault charge against him.

The alleged offence took place on April 1, 2015, when Vagramov was a councillor. Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service, confirmed Monday to CBC News the case has not been resolved, although another court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Vagramov will be speaking with media at 3:30 p.m. PT.