CBC hosts Our Shot: Vaccinating B.C. — a town hall on B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccination plan

B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan is one of the most ambitious public health projects in the province's history.

As of the latest update, every eligible adult in British Columbia should be able to receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by early to late July.

There are currently four vaccines that have been approved for use by Health Canada — Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson — and more than three million eligible British Columbians who have yet to receive a shot.

Health authorities first vaccinated seniors living in long-term care and staff at these facilities and, this week, began booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people aged 90 and older and Indigenous people over 65. The plan is to systematically work through the population by age bracket.

In light of this historic task, CBC British Columbia has assembled a panel of the province's leading health professionals and authorities to answer your questions about the vaccine rollout.

The town hall takes place on Wednesday, March 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT.

WATCH | Virtual town hall event Our Shot: Vaccinating B.C. from 7 p.m. PT Wednesday to 8 p.m. PT

Our Shot: Vaccinating B.C. – A CBC British Columbia Town Hall

WATCH | The American Sign Language (ASL) version of the virtual CBC town hall event Our Shot: Vaccinating B.C.

Our Shot: Vaccinating B.C. – ASL-featured version

You can listen to the town hall on CBC Radio One across the province, watch on CBC TV and watch the live stream on this page and on Facebook and CBC Gem.

CBC Vancouver's Stephen Quinn and Anita Bathe will host the event with the following panellists:

Dr. Bonnie Henry , provincial health officer, B.C.

, provincial health officer, B.C. Adrian Dix , minister of health, B.C.

, minister of health, B.C. Dr. Shannon McDonald , acting chief medical health officer, First Nations Health Authority

, acting chief medical health officer, First Nations Health Authority Dr. Victoria Lee , CEO, Fraser Health Authority

, CEO, Fraser Health Authority Mahesh Nagarajan, professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

You can follow the conversation on social media with the hashtag #cbcourshot and if you have a question about the vaccine or the rollout plan in B.C., email us at bcasks@cbc.ca.