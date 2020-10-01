What we know — and don't know — about B.C.'s vaccine cards

With just days to go before B.C.'s "vaccine card" requirement comes into effect on Sept. 13, many are wondering what they should do to prepare and when they'll be able to get their own card.

B.C. announced the vaccine card requirement as it attempts to increase immunization rates and slow a surging fourth wave of COVID-19.

The province still hasn't released all the details of the program, but a news conference promising more information is planned for Tuesday.

Until then, here's what we know about the process.

Who will need a vaccine card?

Anyone who wants to access the following places or do the following activities after Sept. 13 will need to show proof of vaccination:

indoor ticketed sporting events

indoor concerts

indoor theatre/dance/symphony events

restaurants (indoor and patio dining)

night clubs

casinos

movie theatres

fitness centres/gyms (excluding youth recreational sport)

businesses offering indoor high-intensity group exercise activities

organized indoor events (e.g., weddings, parties, conferences, meetings, workshops)

discretionary organized indoor group recreational classes and activities

student housing on college and university campuses

How many doses do I need?

By Sept. 13, you need to be partially vaccinated with one dose.

By Oct. 24, you'll need to have been fully vaccinated with two doses for at least seven days.

WATCH | B.C. announces COVID-19 'vaccine passport':

B.C. announces vaccine passport amid COVID-19 spike 2:43 B.C. has followed Quebec's lead and will implement a vaccine passport system to access non-essential services. 2:43

Where do I get my card?

They're not available yet.

The province has said two options will be available before Sept. 13: a digital card downloaded to your smartphone and a paper card to carry with you.

The digital version will be something you can save to your phone and show when going to events or accessing businesses, according to the province.

To access either version of the card, you'll need your

name;

date of birth;

and personal health number, which is on the back of your B.C. driver's licence, B.C. Services Card or CareCard

Do I need to do anything in advance?

Confirm your vaccination records are up to date. There are four steps near the bottom of this page to follow to check your records online.

To start, you'll need to download the B.C. Services Card app to your mobile device. You'll need the app to register for Health Gateway, which is the platform B.C. residents can use to access their health records online.

Once you're logged in to the gateway, you can find your COVID-19 immunization records and confirm they're accurate.

If you believe your records are wrong, you'll need to call 1-833-838-2323 to have them fixed.

Are there any exemptions?

The cards will not be required at grocery stores and other retail settings that haven't seen high levels of transmission, according to officials. They also won't be necessary to access health services, enter a place of worship or vote in the upcoming federal election.

There is an exemption for children under the age of 12, but not for people who aren't able to get the vaccine for health or religious reasons.

How will this be enforced?

The province has released few details around enforcement. Premier John Horgan said staff at venues or businesses could call police if patrons refuse to show their vaccine cards, but business owners and police have said they're concerned about that approach.

More information on the issue is expected to be announced at the news conference Tuesday.

What if I'm visiting from outside of B.C.?

Proof of vaccination will also be required for people visiting from out of province. They'll need a provincially or territorially recognized official vaccine record, as well as valid government ID from the same province or territory.

People visiting from outside Canada will be required to show the proof of vaccination they used to enter the country, along with their passport.

How long will this system last?

The measures will be in place until Jan. 31, 2022, but could be extended.