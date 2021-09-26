Vaccination wallet cards will no longer be accepted as transition period ends for B.C.'s COVID vaccine cards

Starting Monday, British Columbians wanting to access restaurants and other recreational spaces will not be able to use their original proof of vaccination and will have to use the province's vaccine card in digital or paper form.

Residents were able to use their original proof of vaccination, such as the wallet card given out at vaccination clinics, to access non-essential spaces until Sunday as part of a transition period to the province's vaccine card program.

Currently, residents need to show proof of one dose of COVID-19 vaccine using the vaccine card. From Oct. 13, proof of two doses will be required to access non-essential spaces.

Some of the venues that require the vaccine card include:

Indoor ticketed sporting events.

Indoor concerts.

Indoor theatre/dance/symphony events.

Restaurants (indoor and patio dining).

Night clubs.

Casinos.

Movie theatres.

Fitness centres/gyms (excluding youth recreational sport).

Businesses offering indoor high-intensity group exercise activities.

Organized indoor events (e.g., weddings, parties, conferences, meetings, workshops) with 50 or more people.

Discretionary organized indoor group recreational classes and activities.

Student housing on college and university campuses.

British Columbians can use their original proof of vaccination until Sept. 26. Starting Sept. 27, the B.C. Vaccine Card (digital or paper version) will be the only accepted form of proof. <a href="https://t.co/lb8EsnvXqn">pic.twitter.com/lb8EsnvXqn</a> —@cbcnewsbc

Cards are available through the provincial Health Gateway website. Once you've loaded the site, you need to enter your:

Personal health number, which is on the back of your B.C. driver's licence, B.C. Services Card or CareCard.

Date of birth.

Date of vaccination — dose one or dose two.

The vaccine card is a one-page file with your name, confirmed vaccination status and a QR code that will be scanned upon entry. You can take a screenshot of the card on your phone or print a paper copy.

Adults aged 19 and over will also need to show a government-issued piece of photo ID.

The province says the introduction of the vaccine card on Sept. 13 led to an uptick in vaccine bookings, and Premier John Horgan called it a step toward reopening with "confidence."