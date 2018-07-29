Vacant house in Kerrisdale goes up in flames

A vacant home in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood caught on fire Sunday morning.

Vancouver Fire Battalion Chief Dan Moberg said crews arrived around 5:30 a.m. PT to see the single-storey house in the 2200 block of SW Marine Drive engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

The house on the 2200-block of Marine Drive was vacant. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"[It was] fully involved," Moberg said. "The house is a lost property."

Moberg said it was a difficult fire for crews to fight because there were a lot of trees, shrubs, and fencing surrounding the property.

"The power lines had disconnected so there were live wires on the property," he added.

The house is a lost property, according to Battalion Chief Dan Moberg with Vancouver Fire. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Moberg said the houses next door were in "no danger at all."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza