Vacant house in Kerrisdale goes up in flames
Firefighters arrived to see the SW Marine Drive house under heavy smoke and flame around 5:30 a.m. PT Sunday.
Single-storey house surrounded by trees and shrubs made firefight difficult
A vacant home in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood caught on fire Sunday morning.
Vancouver Fire Battalion Chief Dan Moberg said crews arrived around 5:30 a.m. PT to see the single-storey house in the 2200 block of SW Marine Drive engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.
"[It was] fully involved," Moberg said. "The house is a lost property."
Moberg said it was a difficult fire for crews to fight because there were a lot of trees, shrubs, and fencing surrounding the property.
"The power lines had disconnected so there were live wires on the property," he added.
Moberg said the houses next door were in "no danger at all."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza