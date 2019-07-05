1 injured, several displaced in vacant house fire in Surrey

One person is in hospital and several others have been displaced after a late-night house fire in the Guildford neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C.

The fire broke out in a home on 88 Avenue between 158 Street and 160 Street before midnight.

"The fire was fully involved, it was coming out of every door, every window," said battalion Chief Sergio Pegios with the Surrey Fire Service.

One man suffered second-degree burns to his arm and was taken to hospital. Six others escaped without injury.

Crews extinguished a house fire in Surrey near 158/88. Neighbours say a man was taken to hospital with burns. <a href="https://twitter.com/Local1271?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Local1271</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SurreyRCMP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SurreyRCMP</a> <a href="https://t.co/TcRtKLQHUu">pic.twitter.com/TcRtKLQHUu</a> —@gpsmendoza

Officials said the occupants of the house were not the owners. The house is believed to have been empty for some time and is listed for sale.

"These aren't the actual occupants that are supposed to be here, apparently," said Pegios.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.