UVic unveils lək̓ʷəŋən names for new student housing buildings

Two new student housing buildings at the University of Victoria (UVic) have been given names to reflect the language and culture of local Indigenous people.

UVic is located on the traditional territory of the lək̓ʷəŋən people, known today as the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations.

Completed in 2022, Čeqʷəŋín ʔéʔləŋ (Cheko'nien House) is named after the territory that is now known as Oak Bay.

The second building, which is expected to be completed by September, is called Sŋéqə ʔéʔləŋ (Sngequ House) after a village in what is now known as Cadboro Bay. The name means "snow patches" in lək̓ʷəŋən.

The university announced the names at a Wednesday ceremony attended by members of local First Nations, including Elder Elmer Seniemten George, one of the few remaining fluent lək̓ʷəŋən speakers.

For Chésa Abma-Slade, a UVic law student and member of the Esquimalt Nation, the unveiling was emotional.

"To me it's really a recognition of the history of the place that UVic is on. Lots of emotions, good ones," Abma-Salde said Thursday on CBC's All Points West.

The university says the new buildings will provide 783 student spaces, a dining hall, classrooms, and an Indigenous student lounge. Both buildings also feature Indigenous artwork.

Culture embedded in language

The lək̓ʷəŋən language is rooted in its culture, said Abma-Slade.

"Our laws, our history, they're all embedded in the language and it's all connected," she said. "I've heard elders say there's words in our language that can't even be translated into English."

Abma-Slade has been learning lək̓ʷəŋən from George for years.

"I feel full of pride and just so grateful we have Elmer to share the proper pronunciation," she said.

She says she sometimes struggles to pronounce lək̓ʷəŋən words, but she is doing her best to honour the language.

"If you're making your best effort to pronounce these words you can feel really good about that because you're assisting in the revitalization of the language."