Impaired driving suspected as passenger is killed in off-road vehicle crash north of Kelowna, B.C.

One man is dead after the off-road vehicle, in which he was a passenger, rolled over in southeastern B.C.

The incident happened in the Summit Trail area of Spion Kop Mountain, about 30 km north of Kelowna.

Lake Country RCMP said they got a call about the crash on Saturday at 4:15 a.m.

The victim was a 34-year-old man who was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

The driver, who had minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving causing death.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb with the Lake Country RCMP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. She also said Mounties stopped five impaired drivers the night before the rollover.

"The driver is possibly facing charges related to his arrest and the investigation is ongoing," according to an RCMP statement. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time."

"Impaired driving is not acceptable," Lobb said, adding that RCMP would set up checkpoints in the area to deter the practice.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also looking into the incident, according to RCMP. No further details on the victim's identity have been released.