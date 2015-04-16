U.S. television productions stalled in Vancouver by bottleneck in COVID-19 testing

A number of television productions have been paused just as they were ramping back up in Vancouver due to a backlog in COVID-19 testing, CBC has confirmed.

The news first broke in Variety Magazine and Hollywood Reporter, which cited the test processing lag as affecting at least 11 U.S. network series produced by CBS, Warner Brothers, Disney and ABC.

The CBC hasn't independently confirmed stoppages or issues at all of the series mentioned in the reports, but independently confirmed that The Mysterious Benedict Society, Big Sky, Mighty Ducks and A Million Little Things are all on hiatus, and nobody is sure for how long until test results are resumed and they can restart.

There are hopes some may be back to work as early as Thursday.

CBC also confirmed that testing turnaround times are a week or longer, when many union contracts for film workers specify test results must be made available within 72 hours.

That's a challenge with dozens of shows currently in production in B.C.

A slew of productions shifted operations north of the border after the pandemic caused an industry shutdown in March. Vancouver production had just restarted in recent weeks, under stringent safety protocols.

Several popular productions affected

Hollywood trade publications say the productions affected include Batwoman, Charmed, Nancy Drew and Riverdale — and superhero shows like The Flash and Supergirl and DC Legends of Tomorrow — which was set to film this week.

Netflix's Maid and ABC's The Good Doctor, may also be affected.

In B.C., industries that want to test asymptomatic employees for safety must do so at their own expense and use a private laboratory accredited under the Diagnostic Accreditation Program. All positive tests must be reported to health officials.

The Ministry of Health says that the B.C. government has the capacity to test up to 10,000 people per day, which is well in excess of the current demand for 6,000 tests per day.

To prepare for the fall increase in transmission, the province recently announced investments to increase testing capacity to 20,000 tests a day.

But for now, if testing becomes overwhelmed by health ministry demands, any private non-emergency testing gets less priority.

Production staff said that, in many cases, film-worker unions require people on set to be tested two to three times a week — and tests must be returned within 72 hours.

That's a problem in the Lower Mainland, where the main accredited diagnostic testing lab — LifeLabs — is becoming overwhelmed as ministry-contracted COVID-19 testing increases.

Industry requires constant testing

The television industry shoots alone could require an estimated 20,000 to 32,000 tests a week to continue production — and with more demand coming from restarted workplaces and schools — private industry testing gets pushed to the back of the line, sources said.

The private industry tests are entirely separate from the tests done by the ministry and do not affect provincial testing capacity, but there's limited overlap, as they both employ LifeLabs, in many cases, to do the work.

Creative B.C said that it is working with the government to address the situation.

"We understand there are challenges with testing capacity and parties are working to manage the volume. We understand the situation is temporary," wrote Karin Watson, director of business operations for Creative B.C.

A union spokesperson said that the hope is that the situation is temporary and testing will be returned to a 48-hour turnaround soon, but it's unclear how that will be achieved.

Studies of the diagnostic testing sector in B.C. highlighted a need for competition and more capacity long before the pandemic.

According to a 2012 report that explored the "overburdened" lab system in the province, there has long been a lack of capacity and a call from the medical community to ensure multiple private laboratories, as opposed to a single provider.

"Given the increasing budgetary pressure on government, meeting patient demand for laboratory services will be difficult within the status quo," Secor Consultants wrote in its Options for Laboratory Transformation report seven years ago.

At the time, the report said there are three main private lab providers in B.C. that administer testing: LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services, B.C. Biomedical Laboratories and Valley Medical Laboratories, with sites mostly in the Interior.

In 2013, the Competition Bureau of Canada approved the merger of LifeLabs and B.C. Biomedical, reducing the two largest medical lab companies to one.

"The Bureau concluded that the regulatory framework governing the provision of diagnostic testing services was sufficient to mitigate the potential for anti-competitive effects arising from the merger," the bureau said in a statement seven years ago.

CBC reached out to Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros., ABC, the film commission and LifeLabs, but none were available for comment. The Ministry of Health offered background information only.