Stranded boaters rescued by U.S. Coast Guard from remote Vancouver Island beach
The two boaters were able to swim to shore near Tsusiat Falls after their vessel apparently began taking on water.
Pair suffering from hypothermia were lifted off beach via helicopter after swimming to shore
Two Canadians were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday afternoon following a mayday call off the southwest coast of Vancouver Island.
Footage from the rescue shows an air crew hoisting the boaters into a helicopter using a basket.
The pair's vessel was apparently taking on water but they were able to swim to shore near Tsusiat Falls and call for help.
An air crew from Port Angeles, Wash., responded to the call and located the boaters on a beach.
Rescuers say the pair were suffering from symptoms related to hypothermia.
The boaters were transferred to a Canadian crew at a landing zone in Washington.
