An American man accused of grooming a British Columbian youth online has been arrested after a joint investigation by authorities on both sides of the border.

Kevin McCarty, 35, from Oregon, was arrested Nov. 18 in California by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after a co-operative investigation with Surrey RCMP, according to a release from the Canadian force.

Police say McCarty, who used an alias, contacted and communicated with a 14-year-old from Surrey, B.C., on social media in September.

He then allegedly groomed the youth for a sexual purpose and coerced them to create and distribute self-exploitive sexual material.

Surrey RCMP said its frontline officers, Digital Forensic Triage Services and Internet Child Exploitation Unit initially began working with the victim and their family to gather evidence.

Once they determined the suspect was American, they contacted Homeland Security.

Other victims discovered

As the investigation progressed, U.S. agents started to identify more victims and named McCarty as the suspect. He was arrested less than three months after contacting his Surrey victim online.

The Oregon District Court has charged McCarty with sexual exploitation of children, distribution of child pornography, cyberstalking, online enticement of a minor, and transferring obscene material to a minor.

It’s a myth that child sexual abuse material is only a “dark web” problem. Our latest report found that 97% of media detected by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProjectArachnid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProjectArachnid</a> over a three year period was physically hosted on the clear web. Read our full report: <a href="https://t.co/HOnse35uRJ">https://t.co/HOnse35uRJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/01Q6do7pOH">pic.twitter.com/01Q6do7pOH</a> —@CdnChildProtect

Cpl. Danielle Pollock with the Surrey RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit says the images and videos that were part of the investigation are now part of Project Arachnid, an automated system operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection that searches links on websites for child sexual abuse material and detects where the images and videos are publicly available online.

A notice is then sent to the provider hosting the content to request its removal.

"This can help address victims' fears that someone they know may come across their image on the internet," said Pollock in a statement.