New ride-hailing service coming to Kamloops and other smaller B.C. communities

Smaller cities in B.C.'s Interior and on Vancouver Island will soon have a new ride-hailing service.

People living in Kamloops will be able to download the mobile app provided by ride-hailing company Uride and book a trip, starting Friday. The company says it's also recruiting drivers in Prince George and Nanaimo for the upcoming launch of its service in the two cities.

Founded in 2017 in Ontario, Uride has been serving customers in several smaller communities there, including Thunder Bay, Sudbury and Peterborough. It kickstarted in Kelowna, its first market in B.C., in early May, providing an alternative to ride-hailing service Lucky To Go, which launched in the city in June 2020.

Uride founder Cody Ruberto says as a person who lives in Thunder Bay, he knows how important it is for small-town residents to have a safe and timely ride home.

"I actually used to give free rides to people because they'd be waiting over an hour after the bar, and 30 people would walk home, or they would drink and drive — it was a major problem," Ruberto told guest host Doug Herbert on CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

"I've had friends who have died from getting hit by an impaired driver. I also have friends who have been behind the wheel and killed someone. So this is something that is really personal to me."

Uride founder Cody Ruberto says residents of smaller communities need ride-hailing services to fill the gaps in public transit and taxi service. (Submitted by Cody Ruberto)

Bonus for new drivers

In July 2019, the B.C. government introduced regulations requiring ride-hailing drivers to hold at least a Class 4 commercial driver's licence and have a vehicle less than 10 years old, which must pass an annual vehicle inspection.

The province began accepting applications from ride-hailing companies to operate. Global ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft became the first two operators approved in the Lower Mainland and Whistler in January 2020.

Approved by the province last January, Uride attempts to attract drivers by offering part-timers a $1,000 signing bonus and full-time drivers a weekly guaranteed pay of $1,500. It also provides a $300 referral bonus.

Allan Pereira was a commercial waste truck driver for six years in Toronto and Kelowna before working as a full-time Uride driver with his diesel SUV in the Okanagan city.

Pereira says it was challenging to get customers in the first week of business, but things have improved.

He says he enjoys the work because it pays better than his previous job, and he enjoys the customer interaction.

"It's a more personal experience — you get to meet people," he said. "Everybody's been loving it — they love the experience."