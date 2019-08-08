Urgent primary care centre to open on North Shore

The 10th urgent primary care centre in B.C. is opening in the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood of North Vancouver in September.

The centre will help serve people who don't have a family doctor and who often bounce between a hospital emergency room and walk-in clinics.

"Thousands of area residents who currently lack a primary care provider will benefit from increased access to same-day appointments for urgent needs and ongoing primary care," said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Dix said there are 33,000 people on the North Shore who do not have a family doctor.

The centre aims to provide care for people with non-life-threatening conditions who need medical attention within 12-24 hours but who don't require a visit to the emergency department. Staff will also work to help attach patients to a family practice doctor.

Located at 221 Esplanade W., the new centre is one block from the Squamish Nation community and close to the Lonsdale Quay transit hub.

Centre hours will be Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sundays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

It's expected to be fully operational by mid-to-late September 2019 and will be staffed by general practitioners, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and social workers.

Dix said the new centre will relieve some of the overload at the Lions Gate Hospital emergency ward.