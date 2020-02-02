Upper Lynn Valley residents without water due to broken water main

Water has been shut off for some residents in Upper Lynn Valley after a water main broke on Saturday night.

Work crews with the District of North Vancouver are at the intersection of Coleman Street and Ramsay Road trying to remedy the issue.

District crews are on scene attending to a watermain issue in Upper Lynn Valley. Residents in the area may experience a loss of water or a reduction in water pressure. Time of service restoration is not known; updates will be provided as soon as possible. —@NVanDistrict

Nearby, damage has been caused to parts of one homeowners driveway and an adjacent sidewalk which have caved in.

The area is closed to traffic as workers attempt to fix the issue, which has been called significant.

The district says residents can expect their water service to be off or water pressure reduced.

For those in the area who still have water, if it is discoloured they are advised to run an outside tap until the water runs clear. Next, flush the taps inside until they run clear as well, then normal use can occur.

The district doesn't know when service will be restored, but it plans to provide an update at 9 a.m. PT.