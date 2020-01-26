Search on for uphill ski route through Whistler Blackcomb to Garibaldi Provincial Park

It's possible people swooshing downhill at Whistler Blackcomb may soon see dedicated groups of skiers trudging uphill on their way to Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Backcountry advocates are working with staff at Whistler Blackcomb to establish a new uphill ski route to the park, which lies in part behind Blackcomb Peak, about 70 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Skiers like Bill Maurer with Backcountry B.C. have spent at least two years pushing for a dedicated uphill route.

"That's probably the most spectacular side of the Spearhead Range," Maurer said about the mountains and backcountry area that lies behind the recreational area on Blackcomb.

Advocates like Maurer say there is growing interest in having access to backcountry areas in Garibaldi that is free and easier to get to for anyone willing to ski uphill from the base of Blackcomb.

According to B.C. Parks, Garibaldi sees around 140,000 visitors each year for day use and camping.

Skiers traverse a backcountry area of the Spearhead Range that lies behind the recreational area on Blackcomb Mountain. (Ben Johns)

A new corridor is also part of the Whistler Blackcomb development agreement the resort signed with the province in 2017. The 60-year agreement includes land-use contracts between the province and Whistler Blackcomb that detail how the resort will be expanded and operated, including how it must maintain access to Garibaldi Provincial Park, which it borders.

'Uphill travel is a risk'

Staff at the resort are cautious about how to proceed, citing safety concerns that skiers heading downhill may come into contact with those skiing up slowly, using special skins that help them grip the snow.

There is also a concern about how those heading uphill will affect operations such as avalanche control.

"You know for us, we do still think that uphill travel is a risk, can be a risk to public safety," said Sarah McCullough, director of government and community relations for Whistler Blackcomb.

Skiers and snowboarders can pay $59 for a backcountry ticket to access more remote areas by riding the resort's lifts.

Current free route too long

There is also free uphill skiing access to Garibaldi Park, known for its stunning vistas and wild beauty, via the Singing Pass trail from Whistler Village. But according to Maurer, that route takes too long — up to nine hours.

"So it's a really long day to go in from that side. It's not even really that practical," said Maurer.

He says there are eight to 10 peaks within Garibaldi that would be accessible in a shorter amount of time if a more direct uphill route was in place.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, around 20 members of the B.C. Mountaineering Club, accompanied by Whistler Blackcomb patrollers, tried out a potential route from parking lot 7, which hugs the sides of downhill runs Home Run, Shorthorn, Gondola Road, and Sunset Boulevard.

'Going the wrong way'

Both McCullough and Maurer said the initial expedition was a success, with no problems with downhill skiers, other than the odd one yelling out, "You're going the wrong way."

Maurer says the loop is doable in about eight hours.

The plan is to do other trips this season to test it further. Maurer is hopeful an official route could be in place by November or December of this year. McCullough did not confirm a timeline.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said in a statement it is supportive of the route and the work being done to establish it.