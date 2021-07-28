B.C. declares COVID-19 outbreak in Central Okanagan, reimposing mask mandate and other public health measures

After a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan, B.C. is declaring a regional outbreak there and is reimposing a local mask mandate as well as other public health measures.

More than half of B.C.'s daily and active COVID-19 cases are concentrated in the area, Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday in a teleconference.

"We are concerned in public health about the rapid increase in the Central Okanagan, particularly around the Kelowna area," said Henry who was joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Sue Pollock, the chief medical health officer for Interior Health.

More to come.