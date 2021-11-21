B.C. officials to provide update on flooding situation, state of emergency
Public safety minister and others to brief the press and public at 11:30 a.m. PT
British Columbia officials are set to provide an update on flooding in the province today, as a rain storm in the north is set to move south.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, along with the ministers of transportation and agriculture, are set to host a news conference at 11:30 a.m. PT.
The B.C. government declared a state of emergency on Nov. 17 after relentless rains caused widespread damage in the southern part of the province that included catastrophic flooding, fatal mudslides and washed out highways.
Farnworth announced Friday that members of the general public in affected areas will be limited to 30 litres of gas per visit until Dec. 1.
Monday's press event comes after a weekend that saw soldiers arrive to help farmers save livestock and lend a hand in sandbagging efforts.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the north coast with rain expected to move south later today.
Derek Lee, a meteorologist with the agency, says a brief respite from rain is expected Tuesday before another weather system moves in on Wednesday bringing yet more rain.
Federal Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says residents displaced or left unemployed due to the flooding should apply for employment insurance immediately, even if they normally wouldn't qualify.
With files from The Canadian Press
