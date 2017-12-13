Update expected today on B.C. Legislature spending scandal

An update is expected Thursday on the independent investigation into the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature.

House leaders are preparing to address the report from Beverley McLachlin, retired chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, according to multiple sources.

McLachlin turned in her findings May 2, two months after MLAs asked her to conduct a "fair, impartial and independent investigation" of allegations against Clerk Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz.

McLachlin was appointed March 7 as special investigator in a "confidential fact-finding review" to determine whether either of the senior officials engaged in misconduct.

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada Beverley McLachlin was appointed special investigator to conduct a "confidential fact-finding review." (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Under the terms of reference, the retired judge was free to review any legislature documents and interview anyone she deemed appropriate, barring solicitor-client privilege.

Besides an outline of findings of fact, she was tasked with compiling analysis and providing a conclusion that House leaders said they would take into "careful consideration."

The NDP's Mike Farnworth, the Liberals' Mary Polak, and the Greens' Sonia Furstenau previously said in a joint statement that any decisions would come under the advisement of legal counsel.

It's unclear which parts of the report — if any — will be made public at this time, but a decision is expected soon to determine the fate of the two suspended staffers.

Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz, left, and Clerk Craig James address media in Vancouver on Nov. 26, 2018, six days after they were suspended from the B.C. Legislature. Both have denied wrongdoing. No charges have been laid. (Ben Nelms/Canadian Press)

The accusations against the pair stem from multiple reports compiled by Speaker Darryl Plecas, which detail claims of flagrant overspending and inappropriate expenses.

Plecas and his chief of staff, Alan Mullen, conducted their own confidential investigation for several months before presenting evidence to RCMP last summer.

Mounties have been conducting an ongoing investigation since September with the assistance of two special prosecutors. No charges have been laid.

Both Lenz and James have denied wrongdoing since they were marched out of the legislature under police escort in November, and have been on paid administrative leave ever since.

B.C.'s auditor general is also conducting a forensic audit of the legislature. It coincides with a separate workplace review that's currently underway.