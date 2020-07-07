B.C.'s active COVID-19 cases double in the last month

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 47 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours to bring the total number of cases in the province to 3,881.

For the sixth day in a row, there have been no new deaths. The number of people who have died of COVID-19 in B.C. remains at 195.

"Obviously [the number] is higher than I'd like to say," she said, but added each case was able to be traced, and transmission remains low because of the measures British Columbians have taken collectively.

There are now 371 active cases, and 11 people are in hospital. Five of those in hospital are in critical care.

On July 6, B.C. had only 166 active cases.

There are two new outbreaks in long term care centres in Richmond and Vancouver. There have also been a number of public exposures, including a warning issued for anyone who visited Lions Bay Beach Park between July 26 and 31.

"We know this virus is going to be in our communities for many months to come," Henry said.

"We have put layers of protection and we have safely restarted our province in a slow, thoughtful and measured way."

Currently, there are 1,518 British Columbians in self-isolation due to exposure to COVID-19.

"This means not working. Not working out. Not going out and causing them, their families, and their friends anxiety. Some of them got sick," said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Dix was blunt in his advice for anyone organizing or planning to attend large parties or gatherings in "the middle of a global pandemic."

"Enough. That's enough now."