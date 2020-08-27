Suspended U-Pass transit program for students coming back Sept. 1

The transit pass used by thousands of post-secondary students in Metro Vancouver will be available again for the fall semester, TransLink has confirmed.

The U-Pass program will resume Sept. 1. It was temporarily suspended in May due to the pandemic, as many students began studying from home and TransLink suffered steep financial losses.

The pass, which is loaded onto a Compass Card, gives students unfettered access to TransLink's bus, SeaBus and SkyTrain systems, as well as discounted fares on the West Coast Express, for around $40 per month. Eligible students pay for it in their student fees.

The reinstated version of the U-Pass program will look different for students, depending on which post-secondary institution they attend.

"Eligibility for U-Pass B.C. at each post-secondary institution may vary due to the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," read a notice from TransLink.

The transit authority said students should check their school's and student association's websites for information before they request their pass through the U-Pass site.

Program extended in January

The U-Pass program was extended for another five years in January after a referendum held by each of the 10 participating schools in Metro Vancouver. The school's student associations, tasked with determining the future of the program, said it received overwhelming support from student unions.

Students at the time also approved the pass's monthly fee, which is set to increase over the next five years until it hits $46 a month.

Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale and parliamentary secretary for TransLink, said in January the provincial government would be investing $86.1 million into the program until 2025.

TransLink has said it expects to lose nearly a half-billion dollars in revenue this year due to plummeting ridership. The authority is applying for a portion of federal funding to help restore financial stability.