Driver with 'N' licence crashes vehicle, injuring passenger, say Oak Bay police

Police on Vancouver Island say a driver with an "N" licence could be criminally charged following a single vehicle crash early Thursday.

It was just past midnight when an Oak Bay police officer who had set up along a stretch of Beach Drive known to be a high-risk area clocked an orange Ford Mustang travelling at 73 km/h in a 40 km/h zone, according to a police statement.

The officer turned on the cruiser's lights and turned onto Beach Drive. The Mustang collided with a tree about 350 metres down the road, the statement said.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, and two passengers were uninjured, but police said a third passenger was taken to hospital with a possible vertebrae injury.

The Office of Police Complaints Commissioner has been notified and will inform Oak Bay police if they will be investigating.

Police found the driver had been consuming alcohol and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.04, contrary to her "N" licence conditions, but not over the legal limit of 0.08.

Police photos taken at the scene of the crash show the wrecked vehicle bearing bumper stickers with slogans such as "Yes officer I did see the speed limit sign (I just didn't see you)" and "Street racing is not a crime, well it is, but f*** it."

A bumper sticker on the Mustang that crashed in Oak Bay, B.C., early Thursday. (Oak Bay Police Department)

"The stickers on this car are indication of how immature and unaware some drivers are," Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties said. "This driver endangered the lives of her passengers and others and ultimately injured one of her passengers."

The injured passenger has since been released from hospital.

The driver was issued five tickets including driving without care, speeding in the municipality, and three driving contrary to restriction infractions.

A bumper sticker on the Mustang that crashed in Oak Bay, B.C., early Thursday. (Oak Bay Police Department)

Police said they are also consulting with Crown counsel regarding any potential criminal charges.

"We sincerely hope nobody has to die for these people to understand how serious this is," said Bernoties.