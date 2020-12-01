Unprecedented Canada Post demand means no guarantee parcels will be home for Christmas

Michelle Plant was prepared to brave the brick and mortar stores when it came to finding a coral coloured Nintendo Switch for her 15-year-old daughter.

But that version of the popular gaming console was only available online, so the Vancouver mom ordered it instead, thinking she would beat the holiday rush. She bought it weeks in advance, and it was supposed to arrive by Dec. 21.

Along the way, the parcel got stuck in a Mississauga, Ont., warehouse for nearly a week. Now she says it won't be delivered until well after Christmas.

"This is the gift that my daughter wanted," said Plant, who admits she's sympathetic to the demand Canada Post is facing. "It still sucks though, especially when you ordered it so early, and it's like, so late."

Plant is one many Canadian gift-givers who are on the wrong end of Canada Post delays. The parcel delivery agency says its dealing with unprecedented demand amid the pandemic.

"It's been absolutely busy, not just with people's online shopping, but with parcels being put in the mail full of gifts to loved ones because of travel and gathering restrictions," said Jon Hamilton, a Canada Post spokesperson.

On Monday, Canada Post set a parcel delivery record of 2.3 million. Between Monday and Thursday, it delivered 7.3 million parcels.

Delivery companies are among the workplaces facing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to public health officials. (Evan Mitsui/CBC News)

"We are doing everything possible to make those deliveries while keeping everybody safe," said Hamilton.

Hamilton says post offices have also been busy with long lineups. Staff are urging customers to be patient with the delays.

Deadline passed

Canada Post set a Dec. 18 deadline to send out parcels that would arrive in time for Christmas. If customers got their parcels in before then, there are still no guarantees.

On-time delivery guarantees have been suspended since March 18, 2020, due to operating circumstances surrounding the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Canada Post added 4,000 temporary seasonal employees and increased its fleet by more than 1,000 vehicles. The Crown corporation says that even with processing and delivery moving well with additional resources, there is a limit to what it can safely process and deliver.

Some customers have taken to social media, expressing disappointment, frustration, and ultimately acceptance.

Package received by Canada post in Mississauga on dec 2nd, a 30 min drive from me in toronto. First delivery date of dec 4th, then dec 8th, and since then just says it’s delayed. 1 hr wait to reach someone at CP by phone. Sender says all their pkgs delayed weeks in gta w cp —@denali_k

I bought something from Banana Republic in Nov 26 (Black Friday). Canada post just updated the delivery date today to Dec 30. It’s been sitting in Mississauga for weeks! I also have a package that was shipped on Dec 4 delayed until Dec 23rd. It’s not like these are last minute... —@anagray1

Package is in transit since dec 2 from Montreal to Vancouver. Delivery date has changed three times. Supposed to be delivered Dec 10 and then the 14th. Now they say it is in Burnaby and to be delivered today but nop. Not sure how it gets to Burnaby when I live in Vancouver. —@Jon01537027

For parents like Plant, it means a Christmas without the marquee gift under the tree. She broke the news to her daughter, and says she understands.

"I think [Canada Post] could have been more prepared for this one," she said.