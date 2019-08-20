Cousins spend 3 years making crosses for unmarked gravesites in Ucluelet, B.C.

When cousins Talia Corlazzoli and Matteo Ludlow buried their grandfather in a Ucluelet cemetery in 2015, they were disheartened by the other graves around them.

"A lot of the graves were cracked in half and completely weathered and broken," said Ludlow, adding there were also unnamed crosses. "It kind of bummed us out."

The 19-year-old cousins are from a family with a longstanding history in Ucluelet, on the west side of Vancouver Island, so they took it upon themselves to make the cemetery more welcoming for their family and the rest of the community.

With the help of a hand-drawn historical map from the District of Ucluelet, the pair identified all the unmarked burial sites and, after three years, have sculpted 40 crosses made from cement mixed in a wheelbarrow.

Cousins Talia Corlazzoli, left, and Matteo Ludlow, right — with Wanda McAvoy, the district's parks project coordinator — identified most of the unmarked burial sites in their local cemetery, and have spent three years making cement crosses for the sites. (Talia Corlazzoli / submitted)

"I think of it more as just respecting and honouring the people who used to live in our community and made it what it is," said Corlazzoli.

She said a $440 grant from Clayoquot Biosphere Trust allowed her to engrave 40 plastic name plates for each of the new gravestones. "We chose plastic because there'd actually been some bronze and copper nameplates that were previously stolen," she said.

Loved ones couldn't afford headstones

Out of 150 gravesites, more than 40 are unmarked because families over the decades likely couldn't afford to pay for proper headstones, said Abby Fortune, manager of parks and recreation for the District of Ucluelet.

She said it's a shame given the town's "incredible [familial] history."

Wanda McAvoy, the district's parks project coordinator, has worked with the students over the last three years to identify those buried in the cemetery.

McAvoy said a surveyor used special camera equipment a few years ago to discover coffins forgotten under the soil — some buried more than 100 years ago.

Bringing community together

From there, McAvoy matched the names to the gravesites, and placed wooden crosses on the unmarked locations, but said those have since rotted away or have been vandalized. She said she was thrilled to learn that two young people in the community wanted to spearhead a more permanent solution.

"Most of them are marked now, which is awesome," she explained. "I just think it's so significant to the families in the community to have this connection (to their loved ones) again."

McAvoy said some residents have found their lost loved ones, and have decorated the new sites with mementos.