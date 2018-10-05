United Way donates $100K to Abbotsford anti-gang program

The future of Abbotsford's anti-gang youth program was uncertain after federal funding expired, but a donation from the United Way has allowed them a few more months of security.

"We've seen the devastating impact of gang violence across the region ... We know that the need doesn't end when the funding runs out," said Jeff Calbick, the chief operating officer of the Lower Mainland United Way.

The United Way announced Friday it had donated $100,000 to support the In It Together program.

"There were happy tears when we found out about this and sighs of relief, because we were very worried that with this ongoing gang conflict and violence by youth in the community that we would not be able to continue to support the youth," said community coordinator Alison Gutrath.

In It Together, a program under Abbotsford Community Services, has been working to prevent youth from entering gangs and helping those already involved in gang activity for the past five years.

Its contract with the federal government expired on Sept. 30, leaving it with a six month gap in funding before it finds out if its application for continued support is approved in April.

Stopgap funding

The stopgap funding will be enough to keep two full-time employees connected with youth and families for now, Gutrath said, but they'll need an additional $300,000 to maintain their services over this period.

The program has worked with over 1,500 youth and Gutrath told The Early Edition's Stephen Quinn, "success looks different for every individual we work with."

Harley Jones, a vocal advocate of the program, has shared how In It Together connected him with music to help him move away from gang activity.

At 13, Jones had two assault charges, had left school and his home, which is a typical scenario for the youth the program aims to help, according to Gutrath.

"It's like moving from the house you grew up in as a child to find out that you didn't have to move anymore … it's a good feeling," Jones said after hearing about the donation Friday morning.

He's now mentoring several other youth in the program who have taken an interest in music as well and is hoping the government will be able to find a way to keep the services available.

With files from The Early Edition

