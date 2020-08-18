'Unique' ball cap could help identify suspect in Dawson Creek sexual assault, RCMP say

RCMP in Dawson Creek, B.C., say they are seeking the public's help after a woman was sexually assaulted over the weekend.

According to a statement Tuesday, the attack took place on Aug. 15 at around 3:30 a.m. PT. The woman was walking alone near 5th Street and 100B Avenue when she was grabbed by an unknown man, and dragged into some bushes, the statement said.

It was there, police said, that he sexually assaulted the woman, before she was able to get away to call for help.

The suspect is described as a white male, short in stature, with a dark beard and moustache.

Ball cap found at scene

RCMP are releasing an image of a "unique" ball cap that officers recovered from the scene.

A badge on the front of the cap is embroidered with the words "Lucky 13" and "I'll drink to that" and shows an image of a skull drinking from a bottle.

Police believe the suspect was wearing it at the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information, or who may know who the cap belongs to, is asked to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.