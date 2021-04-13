Surrey woman who died after shooting was an 'unintended victim': IHIT

A Surrey, B.C., woman who died in hospital from gunshot wounds in early February was an unintended victim, says the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Shana Harris-Morris, 22, died after her residence near 108 Avenue and 139A Street in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood was shot at in the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2021.

Harris-Morris and a man inside the residence were both hurt. The man survived, but Harris-Morris died of her wounds in hospital.

Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT said while there was early speculation about who the intended victim of the shooting was, evidence gathered so far suggests it was not Harris-Morris.

"After going through the evidence over two months, we believe that Shana was the unintended victim of a targeted shooting," Jang said.

"We know that when bullets are discharged from a killer's gun, those bullets do not discriminate. In this tragic instance, those bullets struck Shana and we don't believe those bullets were meant for her."

Their investigation is continuing.

Shana's uncle Ryan Harris, pictured with Shana's sister Paige. (CBC)

Harris-Morris' family issued a plea asking for tips related to the shooting.

"The events of that day have not only ripped a huge hole in the hearts and lives of our family but also the many friends and people that Shana met during her short time on this earth," said her uncle, Ryan Morris, calling the last two months the most difficult months of their lives.

"This was wrong on so many levels," said Jang. "We are appealing to your conscience."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.