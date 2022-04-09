Union, B.C. Transit contractor to try mediation — again — to end 15-week-old Sea-to-Sky bus strike

The negotiations on the bus strike are going 'round and 'round.

Bus service in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton has been parked for almost 16 weeks due to job action, but now both the union and the contractor say they're going to try mediated talks once again.

"Mediation in the context of free collective bargaining is how this dispute is going to be solved," said Gavin McGarrigle of Unifor, the union representing about 80 striking bus drivers and other workers, in a statement.

"We're eager to get back to the bargaining table and find a resolution as soon as possible."

Pacific Western Transportation, the B.C. Transit contractor that runs buses in the region, echoed those sentiments.

"We are optimistic that this meeting will result in a fair and reasonable deal, returning our employees to work and restoring essential transit services to the Sea-to-Sky communities," a company statement read.

A previous mediation attempt last week seemed to get the sides closer to a deal.

A man is pictured walking down Highway 99. The strike has had a major impact on mobility for many people in the region, especially lower-wage workers who support the thriving tourism sector. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The Unifor workers are seeking wage parity with bus drivers in Metro Vancouver. The union said recent mediation got the sides to within 25 cents an hour on pay.

Both the union and the company said the upcoming mediation attempt came after the sides met, separately, with Labour Minister Harry Bains.

His ministry told CBC the minister met with them on Monday to encourage them to get back to the table and involve a mediator.

The strike has had a major impact on mobility for many people in the region, especially lower-wage workers who support the thriving tourism sector.

Since Jan. 29, only HandyDart service has been on the road.

The two sides will meet for mediated talks on May 27.