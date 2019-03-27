New map charts almost 200 unsolved investigations into human remains found across B.C.

A man in a park wearing a luxury Swiss watch with grass cuttings on his clothes, found in the spring of 1971.

Another wearing a years-old concert T-shirt from a Romantics tour, found in the winter of 1994.

Twin girls, less than a year old, found along the lakeshore at a provincial park that same fall.

These are four of nearly 200 people whose remains have been found across B.C. over the past 60 years, but have never been identified.

The B.C. Coroners Service has now launched an interactive map marking locations where such remains have been discovered with the hope of generating fresh tips that could help determine who these people are and how they died.

"If we can embrace technology and make things better for a family that's got no answers on something, all the better," said Andy Watson, spokesperson for the coroners service, which investigates unnatural, sudden and unexpected, unexplained or unattended deaths in the province.

"That's a big piece of what we're able to do."

Three sketches included on the B.C. Coroners Service's map of unidentified human remains found in the province. The woman at left was found near Mission on Feb. 15, 1995. The man at centre was found near North Bend on Dec. 22, 1989. The woman at right was found near Kamloops on Sept. 24, 1996. (BC Coroners Service)

It took years to build the map and months to test for glitches. Blue points — the vast majority — are for men, while red are for women and green denotes undetermined gender.

The points range from Haida Gwaii east to Kimberley, and south from the Juan de Fuca Strait north to the backwoods off Highway 16 — also known as the Highway of Tears.

Included in each marker is as much detail about the person as possible: race, approximate age, hair colour, surgeries they may have had, number of fillings in their teeth and clothes they were wearing when they were found, right down to the brand name. Anything, Watson said, that could jog a memory.

Human remains can be anything from a single, delicate bone fragment to a fully intact body. Many of the cases on the map are decades old, back when there were fewer options for post-mortem testing that could identify someone — though Watson said there are scores of reasons remains can go unidentified for so long.

"There's more tools available to us now, but there can certainly be all different factors that play into why identifying somebody can be difficult, particularly if if somebody is found remotely or with an unwitnessed death," he said.

Most of the remains belong to men, and many are clustered in the province's highly populated Lower Mainland. Many also line the province's arterial highways as well as the shoreline, where tides have washed them up.

Investigators at a False Creek marina examine remains found in a shoe on Aug. 30, 2011. The remains have never been identified and are one of the entries on the map.

Five markers are for single feet washed up on B.C.'s shores between 1980 and 2018: three in Metro Vancouver and two off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The oldest instance of unsolved remains is the infamous Babes in the Woods child murder case.

On Jan. 14, 1953, a parks worker clearing brush to make way for new trees off the Stanley Park causeway in Vancouver stepped on the skulls of two young boys as well as a hatchet, buried in the dirt. The boys were found to have been dead for six years.

The boys shared a father and were believed to have been between six and 10 years old, but have never been identified. No one was ever prosecuted for their murders, though investigators followed up on innumerable leads.

Watson said any tip, even something slight, could help move an investigation like that forward.

"Something that may seem small and insignificant to one person could actually be the missing piece," he said.

Find the map below: