Unearthing buried treasure: time capsule sends classmates 50 years into the past
They were in elementary school when they buried a time capsule. Fast forward 50 years and former Kerrisdale Elementary School students cracked open the treasure they stowed away so long ago. 

CBC News ·
On the left, a photo taken in 1969 of students at Kerrisdale Elementary School. 50 years later, those classmates got back together to take a trip down memory lane and unearth a time capsule they buried five decades ago. (CBC/Maggie MacPherson)

The year was 1969.

The first man set foot on the moon, the first (and only) Woodstock festival was held and the first Trudeau was still prime minister

It was also the year Grade 7 students at Kerrisdale Elementary School buried time capsules.

Now, 50 years later, those former classmates reunited Wednesday to crack open the treasure they stowed away so long ago.

Carol Jensen, a Kerrisdale Elementary School graduate, points to a picture of herself with her class taken 50 years ago. The photo came out of a time capsule buried by the 1969 graduating class. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Jim Scoten, former student of Kerrisdale Elementary School, says he remembers the baseball being put into the time capsule 50 years ago. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

There were letters from then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and Vancouver's then-mayor, the latter talking about demolishing a whole bunch of buildings in downtown to make room for Pacific Centre.

But the capsules were mostly full of letters students wrote to their future selves.

"I remember saying I was going to be a nurse and that I was going to drive a jet,"  Jocelyn McCord recalls.

McCord made good on one of those bets. She ended up running the operating rooms at the University of British Columbia for eight years.

Items found in the Kerrisdale Elementary School time capsule buried in 1969. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
An audiotape with an interview recorded in 1969 was one of the many Items found in the time capsule. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Ken Paris brought his daughter Kim to see where the capsule was when she was 5 years old. He made sure she was there for the unveiling.

"It's kind of funny," Kim recalls of her dad's buried letter. "He thought hippies wouldn't be around anymore … it was pretty cool to see."

Shane Peterson, a Kerrisdale Elementary School graduate, points to a picture of himself with his class taken 50 years ago. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

So what changes in five decades?

"Your waist line," joked Wendy Moe.

"A lot outside and very little inside," said Lori Stuart in agreement. "Sometimes I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror and go, 'how did that old person get into my house?' "

Lori Stuart reading a letter she wrote to herself 50 years ago. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Wendy Moe, left, and Lori Stuart, have been friends since their time in Kerrisdale Elementary School. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

All photos by Maggie MacPherson with files from Tina Lovgreen

