Holiday ride-hailing in B.C. in doubt, but companies still hopeful

If you were hoping to use ride-hailing to get home from a Christmas party, you might be disappointed.

The timeline for its rollout in B.C. has been muddied by a three-week extension to the application process to allow for additional feedback from those affected.

That means it's not clear whether companies like Uber and Lyft will be operating in time for the holidays, although the province still maintains it will be in place by the end of the year.

The Passenger Transportation Board, which oversees ride-hailing in B.C. sent a letter to applicants Wednesday.

It cited a recent judicial review launched by the Vancouver Taxi Association and the BC Taxi Association.

In the letter, the board says it has decided to modify the application process to allow those submitting applications to review each other's responses in order to ensure transparency.

The letter, signed by chair Catharine Read, said applicants will have seven extra days to respond with comments followed by 14 days for any final submissions.

Once that step is complete, the board will announce licensing approvals on a per-company basis.

Still on track for end of year, minister says

The Transportation Ministry told CBC the combined 21 days outlined in the letter is the maximum window of time, meaning the final review process could end sooner.

Still, the transportation minister would not say whether ride-hailing will launch in time for the Christmas season. which would be well before the end of the year.

"I'm confident we're going to get ride-hailing in British Columbia this year," Claire Trevena repeatedly told reporters at the legislature Thursday.

She added 19 applicants are before the board, which, she pointed out, operates independently of government.

"I know ride-hailing companies are also eager to get up and running as soon as possible," said Trevena. "People are anxious to get ride-hailing here in B.C. and I think we'll actually be seeing it soon."

But the opposition claims the government's mishandling of the rollout will leave passengers stranded this December.

"The latest delay tactic by the NDP means British Columbians expecting ride-hailing by this holiday season are going to be disappointed," said Kamloops-North Thompson Liberal MLA Peter Milobar.

Uber and Lyft ready and waiting

The two largest ride-hailing operators in B.C., Uber and Lyft, are ready to launch operations as soon as licences are approved.

"We are aware of the delay and are working closely with the Passenger Transportation Board to move our application forward as quickly as possible," said Lyft B.C. General Manager Peter Lukomskyj in an email.

The spokesperson for Uber B.C. gave a similar response, still hopeful they'll be up and running by next month.

"Our goal is still to be [operating] this holiday season, but a launch date depends on when we receive government approvals," spokesperson Michael van Hemmen said in a statement.